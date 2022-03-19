Been a grind the past few months but we will aim to control our destiny, reveals Jesse Marsch

Leeds appointed American coach Jesse Marsch as their new head coach after Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed from his role after their terrible run of results throughout the campaign. The English side established themselves as an exciting side that played high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa as they managed to secure a 9th place finish last season.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Peacocks this season as Leeds are dragged into a relegation tussle and is on a run of five defeats from seven games. Marsch has guided his team to back-to-back victories with a thrilling victory over Wolves on Thursday night proving that his side can steer clear of relegation.

The American coach lauded his team’s spirit in mounting a comeback against Wolves despite being two goals down and outlined his side’s intentions of taking charge of their own fate as they aim to make a strong finish to the campaign.

"In the euphoria after the game I gave them tomorrow off and about 10 minutes later I was like, 'Why did I do that?' But I think they deserved it. With the Covid situation with Raphinha it might be best for us not to be around each other and hopefully, then we won't pick up any more cases,” Marsch told reporters after the game.