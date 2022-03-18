Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for several weeks with hamstring injury
Today at 7:58 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been hit with a hamstring injury and won’t be available for several weeks because of that. The right-back has been a key part of the Reds’ charge for a quadruple but will miss several key games over the next few months.
Few players have been as effective as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been this term although the 24-year-old did struggle with form at the start of the season. However, once Liverpool clicked and found their footing, the right-back’s consistency and performances have been key for the Reds with 19 goal contributions across all competitions so far. That includes 11 assists in the Premier League which is amongst the highest in the league and it has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side keep pace with Manchester City.
But Klopp has now confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will miss out on a serious chunk of games over the next few months after he suffered a hamstring injury. So much so, that the German revealed that the right-back won’t be a part of the England set-up for the upcoming international break and that Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss a title decider against City next month as well. But Klopp added that they do have a few options but even then, the 24-year-old’s influence will be missed.
“Trent is out with a hamstring, he will not be part of England as well. We will see how long it will take but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it. We have Joe. Theoretically we can change the system as well,” Klopp said, reported the Guardian.
“So we have a couple of options, but he is very influential. If you look in the past when Milly had to step in he did incredibly well. He just has to be available and then that is fine. I don’t know if he will for Sunday. Maybe we have a very young solution as well.
“The way he [Alexander-Arnold] plays, I don’t know any player who plays like Trent in the world so it will be difficult to find a one-versus-one replacement.”
