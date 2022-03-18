Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Few players have been as effective as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been this term although the 24-year-old did struggle with form at the start of the season. However, once Liverpool clicked and found their footing, the right-back’s consistency and performances have been key for the Reds with 19 goal contributions across all competitions so far. That includes 11 assists in the Premier League which is amongst the highest in the league and it has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side keep pace with Manchester City.