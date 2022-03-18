Reports | Bayern Munich eyeing €25 million move for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch

While he is yet to show his true potential, few youngsters have thrived as much as Ryan Gravenberch has over the last few seasons for Ajax. The 19-year-old has slowly but steadily improved and become one of the best young midfielders in world football, so much so that it has seen more than a few of Europe’s biggest sides keen on a move. However, reports have indicated that over the last few months, Bayern Munich are the front-runners for Gravenberch.