Reports | Bayern Munich eyeing €25 million move for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch
Today at 7:58 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch with the Bavarians considering a move for the young midfielder. The 19-year-old has thrived for the Dutch giants over the last few seasons and is considered to be the next great thing for Ajax.
While he is yet to show his true potential, few youngsters have thrived as much as Ryan Gravenberch has over the last few seasons for Ajax. The 19-year-old has slowly but steadily improved and become one of the best young midfielders in world football, so much so that it has seen more than a few of Europe’s biggest sides keen on a move. However, reports have indicated that over the last few months, Bayern Munich are the front-runners for Gravenberch.
That has yet to be confirmed by either club but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Bavarians are very keen on a move and are looking to sign the 19-year-old next summer. Not only that, Romano has reported that Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic has already scouted Ryan Gravenberch and that the club are looking at a potential €25 million move for the midfielder.
However, the Bavarians are not the only club in the race as reports have indicated that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and even Manchester City are in the running. Furthermore, Romano has reported that Ajax are yet to receive an official bid from the reigning Bundesliga champions but that they are the front-runners if Gravenberch decides to leave next summer.
FC Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić was in Amsterdam to keep an eye on Ryan Gravenberch. Bayern want him but the plan is not to spend more than €25m. 🇳🇱 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022
Ajax have not received an official proposal from Bayern yet. The race is understood to be ‘still open’. pic.twitter.com/1END4r7szc
