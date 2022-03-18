It would be a big loss for Mohamed Salah and the club if he left, asserts Jose Enrique

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. The Egyptian winger has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the best forwards in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club both in domestic and European competitions.

The 29-year-old has scored 153 goals and registered 57 assists in 239 appearances across all competitions. The former Roma man has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 20 league goals. The former Roma star’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and talks haven’t progressed between the club and player regarding an extension.

It is understood that Salah desires a package in the region of £300,000 to secure his future at the English club. Former Liverpool defender Enrique admitted that the 29-year-old deserves those wages and called on both parties to avoid an unceremonious divorce.

"I understand his position and I understand at the same time the club’s position as well. They have a wage structure at the club. I’m sure they want Salah to be the best earner at the club, but they maybe don’t want to approach those numbers. I think it would be a big loss for him and for the club [if he left]," Enrique told Sport Bible.