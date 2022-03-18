It was an amazing night and I broke my hand celebrating, reveals Frank Lampard
Today at 5:12 PM
Everton manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he broke his hand celebrating his side’s late goal against Newcastle in the Premier League while also asserting that it was an amazing night for the club. Everton played a high-stakes game against the Magpies on Thursday and secured a 1-0 victory.
Everton has undergone a tumultuous campaign this season with results and performances falling short of expectations. Rafael Benitez paid the price for his shortcomings as he was relieved of his managerial duties in January 2022 after the Premier League outfit suffered 9 losses in the Spanish coach’s last 13 games in charge of the club.
Frank Lampard was appointed as the new Everton boss as the club looked to overturn their fortunes until the conclusion of the current campaign. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the English side as Everton side suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat against Wolves on Sunday leaving them level on points with Watford in 17th place.
The Merseyside club hosted the Magpies on Thursday night as they played out a high-stakes match that could shift the tides of the relegation battle.Alex Iwobi scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to secure the victory for the Toffees despite the side being reduced to 10-men following a red card for Allan in the 83rd minute. Lampard expressed his delight at cementing a positive result.
'I've broken my hand in the celebrations. My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment. It was an amazing night and we need those nights. Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere,” Lampard told Amazon Prime Sport.
"Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight. I don't think it is a red card. It is a yellow, yes, is it a strong yellow? Possibly. But that isn't a clear error. It was the wrong decision and we lose Allan for three games,” he added.
