I love being here at Barcelona, proclaims Frenkie de Jong
Today at 5:10 PM
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has admitted that he would sign a six-year contract extension if the Catalan club opts to do so and asserted that he aims to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The Dutch midfielder joined the Spanish side in the summer of 2019 from Ajax.
Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax on a five-year contract for a reported transfer fee worth €75 million. The Dutchman has established himself as a key cog in the heart of midfield for the Blaugrana. The 24-year-old’s ability on the ball and his reading of the game has been a valuable asset for Barcelona throughout his three year spell at the club. De Jong has made 128 appearances for the Catalan club while scoring 13 goals and registering 16 assists across all competitions.
The former Ajax star has helped his side claim a Copa del Rey title during his time at the club so far. Barcelona have failed to hit the heights expected of them as they are without major silverware across the years.
The Barcelona midfielder has stepped up for his side this season as he contributes to the void left behind by Lionel Messi and the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman will hope to cap off the season strongly as they aim to win the Europa League after progression to the quarter-finals was secured. The Netherlands international is uninterested in reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich and insisted that he is happy to stay at the club.
"Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible. I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes. I love being at Barcelona, De Jong told ZiggoSport.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.