Disappointed with Champions League elimination and was angry, asserts Neymar
Today at 9:05 PM
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has expressed his frustration at the club getting eliminated from the Champions League with the players’ commitment called into question as well. The Parisians were amongst the favourites to win the Champions League but were knocked out by Real Madrid.
Despite Paris Saint-Germain being in a really strong position to qualify into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Ligue 1 giants collapsed in the second leg. That was partly thanks to a fantastic second leg performance by Real Madrid as the Los Blancos and Karim Benzema turned up the heat and walked away with a 3-1 victory to win the game 3-2 on aggregate. Since then, the fans and critics alike have turned against both Neymar and Lionel Messi with boos ringing out every time the duo have touched the ball.
However, amidst recent reports that PSG are looking to sell Neymar because they’re unhappy with the forward’s attitude and performances. But despite that, Neymar has revealed that he was very disappointed at the fact that the club got eliminated because his demand is to keep getting better. The Brazilian also revealed that it has been a difficult few weeks and days for them as they never wanted to lose.
"I'm disappointed with the Champions League elimination. I was angry. I want to keep getting better. I want to keep scoring goals and winning titles. They were difficult days, difficult weeks for us. We didn't want to lose. We're not here for that, we didn't plan it,” Neymar said, reported Goal.
