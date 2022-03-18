Disappointed with Champions League elimination and was angry, asserts Neymar

Despite Paris Saint-Germain being in a really strong position to qualify into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Ligue 1 giants collapsed in the second leg. That was partly thanks to a fantastic second leg performance by Real Madrid as the Los Blancos and Karim Benzema turned up the heat and walked away with a 3-1 victory to win the game 3-2 on aggregate. Since then, the fans and critics alike have turned against both Neymar and Lionel Messi with boos ringing out every time the duo have touched the ball.