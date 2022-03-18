Court of Arbitration for Sport reject Russia’s appeal against FIFA World Cup ban
Today at 7:39 PM
In a statement, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that they have rejected Russia’s appeal after FIFA suspended all Russian teams and clubs from participation. This comes in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the team banned from playing their 2022 World Cup play-off.
With FIFA suspending all Russian teams and clubs from participating in any tournaments with UEFA joining in, it saw the Russian federation appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This comes after president Vladimir Putin handed his country the green light to invade Ukraine. While it saw them receive backlash and hate from across the world, it has also seen football and the world alike come together in support of Ukraine.
However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have finally released a verdict and they have confirmed that they have rejected the appeal filed by the Russian football federation. The statement reads that the proceedings continue and that FIFA and UEFA’s ruling to suspend all Russian clubs and teams continues to stand for now.
"The president of the appeals arbitration division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the request filed by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to stay, for the duration of the CAS proceedings, the execution of the FIFA Council’s decision to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in its competitions until further notice (the challenged decision),” reads the statement.
"Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions. The CAS arbitration proceedings continue. A Panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet."
