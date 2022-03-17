We will give Manchester City proper fight but each game is final now, claims Jurgen Klopp

However, with nine games left for the two title contenders, the race for the title is far from over although Jurgen Klopp believes that every game now will be like a final for his team. But despite that, the German asserted that they will give Manchester City a proper fight until the very end and that includes when they face Guardiola’s side in a few weeks. He also added that while having momentum is good, they need to be wary and keep on their toes going forward.