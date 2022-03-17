Reports | Paris Saint-Germain offer Neymar to several European clubs amidst rumours of departure

The La Liga giants are reportedly yet to respond but have been open to re-signing their superstar in the past and PSG believe that they will make the move next summer. But if not the Camp Nou, reports have indicated that a few clubs from England, Italy and even Germany are in consideration. Furthermore, FootMercato has reported that PSG are hoping to get somewhere close to what they paid for the Brazilian in 2017 although they are willing to settle to only limiting the damage financially.