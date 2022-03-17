Reports | Paris Saint-Germain offer Neymar to several European clubs amidst rumours of departure
Today at 8:21 PM
According to FootMercato, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Neymar next summer and have already started offering the forward to several European clubs including Barcelona. The 30-year-old has endured a tough time this season with injuries restricting him to just ten goal contributions.
While the arrival of Lionel Messi was supposed to change Paris Saint-Germain and provide them with the missing piece for their Champions League ambitions, things haven’t gone according to plan. Instead, the Parisians crashed out at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, which has seen the fans and critics alike hurt with performances. So much so, that Messi and Neymar have been booed off the field recently which has seen PSG reportedly consider their future.
That has seen FootMercato report that the Ligue 1 giants are considering letting Neymar go next summer and they have already started approaching clubs over a transfer. The Brazilian has endured an injury-hit season this term and that has restricted him to just ten goal contributions. Not just that, PSG are unhappy that Neymar looks off the pace and the report has indicated that the Parisians have already made a move towards Barcelona amongst others.
The La Liga giants are reportedly yet to respond but have been open to re-signing their superstar in the past and PSG believe that they will make the move next summer. But if not the Camp Nou, reports have indicated that a few clubs from England, Italy and even Germany are in consideration. Furthermore, FootMercato has reported that PSG are hoping to get somewhere close to what they paid for the Brazilian in 2017 although they are willing to settle to only limiting the damage financially.
