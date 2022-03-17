Reports | Barcelona eyeing potential move for Marcus Rashford next summer
Today at 8:44 PM
According to Manchester Evening News, Barcelona have expressed their desire at signing Marcus Rashford with the forward reportedly looking to leave Manchester United in the future. The 24-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current contract and is rumoured to be unhappy.
With a shoulder injury keeping him out for the first two months of the season, it meant that Marcus Rashford had no pre-season and was thrown into the mixer immediately. That combined with a change of management and the fact that Manchester United have been struggling has seen the forward fail to find his footing so far. So much so, that reports have indicated the 24-year-old is considering his future after being dropped to the bench by Ralf Rangnick.
However, that combined with the fact that Rashford has less than eighteen months left on his current deal has seen more than a few clubs interested in a potential move. So much so, that the Manchester Evening news has reported that Barcelona are looking into getting a deal done which has stunned a few within Old Trafford. They aren’t the only ones as Liverpool are also considering a deal which has further shocked those at Manchester United.
The prospect of losing an academy product is already hurting the Red Devils but losing him to a direct top four and title rival in the form of the Reds has shocked them even more. However, the report has indicated that it is highly unlikely the Old Trafford side will let him leave then although Barcelona are already looking towards the future with Ousmane Dembele reportedly set to leave. But since United do have an option of an additional year on Rashford’s contract, it could complicate any move.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.