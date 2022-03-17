Its reality that there 10 teams in Europe that are better than Juventus, asserts Massimiliano Allegri

A penalty for Gerard Moreno handed the Yellow Submarines the lead before goals from Pau Torres and another penalty for Arnaut Danjuma, within the space of fourteen minutes, handed Villarreal the game. It saw Emery’s side progress through as 4-1 winners on aggregate while Juventus crashed out but despite that Massimiliano Allegri defended his side. The Italian believed that his team played well over “75 minutes” but also added that their reality, right now, is the fact that there are better teams in Europe.