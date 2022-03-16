When I first saw Kylian Mbappe he reminded me of Pele, reveals Arsene Wenger
Today at 8:08 PM
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has asserted that Kylian Mbappe reminded him of Brazilian legend Pele while also insisting that the Frenchman is better than Erling Haaland. Mbappe’s current deal at the French club expires in the summer and he could move on to greener pastures.
Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons as he aimed to realize his dreams at the French capital. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 158 goals and registered 78 assists in 203 appearances for the French club.
Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer as Real Madrid made multiple transfer bids to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old made his intentions known about desiring a move to Spain but ultimately stayed put with PSG for the current season. Mbappe has only six months remaining on his current deal with the French giants while talks over an extension have yet to progress.
Two of the most high-profile transfer sagas that will ensure this summer will be of Mbappe and Haaland. The Dortmund striker is also rumored to be pursuing a move away from the German club. Former Arsenal manager Wenger admitted that he believes Mbappe is better than Haaland.
"When I first saw him, I said on French television: 'There's Pele in him'. Everyone thought I was a bit crazy, nut he's got to this level. Technically, he is a little ahead of Haaland. He has his fantasy, not just his speed. He has intelligence, good technical quality, good timing in his runs, quick analysis of the game. He is also a free spirit, he is exceptional,” Wenger told BEIN Sports.
