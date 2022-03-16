We are far from fighting for the Premier League and Champions League, admits David De Gea
Today at 8:53 PM
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has proclaimed that his side are a long way off challenging for major honours in domestic and European competitions as he lamented about United’s trophy drought. The English club were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
David De Gea has struggled for form over the last few years after being one of the best goalkeepers in the world at one point throughout the past decade. This season has seen the Spanish goalkeeper find his feet again with his shot-stopping abilities and prowess help deter United’s opposition. The Spaniard has made over 100 saves already this season as he enjoys a spectacular season despite United’s struggles this campaign.
United hosted Atletico Madrid for the second leg of the Round of 16 tie in the Champions League on Tuesday. The home side had secured a 1-1 draw during their first leg encounter in Spain but were unable to prevent a 1-0 loss as they exited the competition. De Gea who has less than 18 months remaining on his deal indicated that the English Giants are a long way off challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League.
"It's difficult to describe with words how I feel, how we feel. It's another tough moment for us. It is too many years without any trophies. "I think we need to be clear, we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies, we don't just want to play for the top four, and be there so we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from fighting for the Premier League and Champions League. We need much more from everyone,” the Spaniard told ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.