Arsenal shouldn't let go of Alexandre Lacazette, proclaims Bacary Sagna

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has insisted that his former side should do everything in their power to resign the Frenchman to a new deal as he is a natural leader with a drive to achieve the visions of the club. The French striker’s current contract is set to expire in the summer.

Alexandre Lacazette signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2017 from Lyon for a then club-record fee of an initial €53 million plus up to €7 million (£6.1 million) in potential bonuses.

The French striker has proved his goalscoring prowess for the Gunners as he has scored 71 goals and registered 36 assists in 197 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old featured sparingly in the starting lineup in the early stages of the current season but has taken on a more important role as club captain and leading frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the club.

Lacazette has been an immense presence for his side as they look to make a strong end to the season and secure their entry into the Champions League for next season.

The former Lyon striker has four assists and a goal in his last 5 games. The Arsenal captain could leave the club on a free transfer with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Sagna has called on Arsenal to act and tie Lacazette to a new deal.

"If I was Arsenal, I would do everything they can to try and keep Lacazette.When you see the way he’s playing, he’s a good leader, a natural leader, he’s been at the club for such a long time, so he knows the club perfectly,” Sagna told Genting Casino.

bacary_sa"I think he is doing well, he brings so much to the squad at the moment. So, you want to be able to keep someone like him, Arsenal shouldn’t let him go because he has this vision that the club needs,” he added.