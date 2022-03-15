Was convinced signing Christian Eriksen would help us for the season, reveals Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match in Euro 2020. The former Tottenham midfielder required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher as he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The 29-year-old was later stabilized in a hospital and soon began to start his recovery process.

The attacking midfielder suffered another blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy. This eventually led to the mutual termination of Eriksen’s contract as announced in December that Inter had terminated their contract with the 29-year-old in order to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere.

Brentford signed the Danish midfielder in January on a free transfer and Eriksen has made a bright start to life back in England as he has provided an assist in three appearances for his new side. Brentford manager Frank has reiterated his belief that the Dane could be the club’s best-ever signing.

"For me, [signing Eriksen] was not a gamble. I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford. It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn't have lost any speed or anything. There's a mental issue, but when he decided he wanted to play, that was it,” Frank told ESPN.