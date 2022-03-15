Mohamed Salah is ready to train and we will see how it looks, admits Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah was authorized to return to match training with the club after suffering a foot injury in their fixture against Brighton on Saturday and his progress will be monitored assessing his availability against Arsenal. The Reds play the Gunners on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. Despite the modest fee, the Egyptian has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the elite attackers in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club, both in domestic and European competitions.

The 29-year-old has scored 153 goals and registered 57 assists in 238 appearances across all competitions. The Egyptian has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 20 league goals in 26 appearances with his latest coming in their 2-0 victory over Brighton.

The Egyptian dispatched a penalty in the second half although he was replaced shortly after due to a foot injury. Klopp has asserted that Salah was able to train and his involvement against Arsenal will be determined after thorough monitoring the Egyptian until the eve of the match.

"It looks like Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite lucky with it. It was swollen and painful but yesterday a little less swollen, less painful. I got a message before the press conference that he is ready to train and we will see how it looks,” Klopp told in his pre-match press conference.

The German coach also remained coy on the Egyptian’s contractual situation as speculation continues to mount.

"The last thing I want to do in a press conference is to create headlines but I don't know about any kind of reactions or stuff like this. That's not what I'm concerned about. The decisive parties are in contact and we will see,” he added.