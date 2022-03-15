Match against Newcastle is absolutely huge for Everton, proclaims Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has asserted that Everton’s Premier League encounter against Newcastle will be the most important match in the club’s history after their loss to Wolves on Sunday. The Merseyside club hosts the Magpies on Thursday as both teams try to avoid relegation.
Everton has undergone a tumultuous campaign this season with results and performances falling short of expectations. Rafael Benitez paid the price for his shortcomings as he was relieved of his managerial duties in January 2022 after the Premier League outfit suffered 9 losses in the Spanish coach’s last 13 games in charge of the club.
Frank Lampard was appointed as the new Everton boss as the club looked to avoid a tussle with relegation and make a strong finish to the campaign. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the English side as Frank Lampard's side suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat against Wolves on Sunday, leaving them level on points with Watford in 17th place, albeit with three games in hand.
The first of those games will be played this Thursday as the Toffees host a resurgent Newcastle side in a game that holds considerable stakes in the relegation rice. Carragher proclaimed that Everton have to make amends and beat Newcastle to have a shot at staying in the Premier League next season.
“We built these two home games up for Everton. I felt Goodison, and playing at home, was the only way they can stay up. But because they have now lost the first one[against Wolves], the Newcastle one feels almost like their biggest game for 20 years, when they stayed up on the final day against Coventry in 1998,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“It almost feels like that type of game because I don't think Evertonians actually believe they are going to stay up, and if they don't win at home, they've got no faith in getting anything away from home. Everton's fixtures are horrific, certainly the last five or six, and that's why playing Newcastle on Thursday feels absolutely huge for the football club,” he added.
