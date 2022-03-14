There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season, reveals Thomas Tuchel

The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold. The European champions continue to navigate through trying times although their run of form on the pitch hasn’t suffered.

Chelsea hosted Newcastle United on Sunday and had to produce a spirited display to snatch the win as Kai Havertz struck in the 89th minute with a wonderful goal to seal the victory. Blues manager Tuchel praised his side’s spirit and reiterated his desire to stay at the club until the end of the season.

"There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change. Hopefully, it will go through give us a perspective. And that's what I meant with day by day, it’s a good way to live life and now we are forced to do it because there are circumstances we cannot influence,” Tuchel told reporters after the game.