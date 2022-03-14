There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 3:39 PM
Thomas Tuchel has vowed that he will stay at Chelsea until the end of the season although he admitted that things could change at any moment as the club continues to be embroiled in turmoil off-the pitch. Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday courtesy of a late Kai-Havertz winner.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last week in their efforts to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues.
The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold. The European champions continue to navigate through trying times although their run of form on the pitch hasn’t suffered.
Chelsea hosted Newcastle United on Sunday and had to produce a spirited display to snatch the win as Kai Havertz struck in the 89th minute with a wonderful goal to seal the victory. Blues manager Tuchel praised his side’s spirit and reiterated his desire to stay at the club until the end of the season.
"There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change. Hopefully, it will go through give us a perspective. And that's what I meant with day by day, it’s a good way to live life and now we are forced to do it because there are circumstances we cannot influence,” Tuchel told reporters after the game.
"On the other side, it gives you the freedom to focus on what we can influence, and this is our performances and to show the spirit. Chelsea is much more than the first team of the Premier League. It's important that we show the spirit and give them a bit of a distraction, some hope and we are about football because we love the game,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.