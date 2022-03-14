Martin Odegaard has come a long way and was terrific against Leicester, admits Mikel Arteta

Arsenal sealed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in 2021 for a deal worth €40 million after spending a temporary spell at the Emirates Stadium on loan the previous season. The Norwegian midfielder has adapted to life in London and has now started to produce his best performances for the English side.

The Norwegian continued his rich vein of form this season with another stellar display as the Gunners overcame the Foxes 2-0 to stake their place in the top-four. Odegaard created six chances in the game, five of which came in the first half - the most chances created in the first half of a Premier League game by an Arsenal player since Mesut Ozil 's provided six against 2017.

Arsenal sealed a crucial win on Sunday with Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette scoring across both halves to return to the top four. The victory extends the club’s winning run in the league to five matches. Gunners boss Arteta was complimentary of Odegaard and asserted that he made his teammates play better.

"We were certainly convinced he was a player that could fit in our clubs, in with our morals. He has every value that we want players to represent this club, and then he has the quality for what we want to do. We are really happy with him. He was terrific again today, in every aspect of the game; what he had to do in defending, when we were high and deep; in build-up phases; in the final third, the way he understood and managed the game when he was needed," Arteta told Sky Sports.