Jadon Sancho is getting closer to the Jadon Sancho I've known from Germany, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 4:06 PM
Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Jadon Sancho is slowly starting to find his feet with his performances in the first team and starting to replicate his performances from his time in Germany. The English winger joined United from Dortmund in the summer for a reported fee of £73 million.
Manchester United sealed the deal for long-term target Jadon Sancho in a protracted transfer saga in the summer from German giants Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman had found it hard to find his footing with his new side at the start of the season. Sancho drifted in and out of the starting lineup with United's tumultuous form hindering his ability to produce consistent performances.
The 21-year-old has slowly started to come into life in recent months and was named United’s Player of the Month for February. Sancho appeared in all seven of United’s games last month and scored his first goals at Old Trafford during the draws with Middlesbrough and Southampton.
The England international also conjured two assists in a Man-of-the-Match performance at Leeds while also scoring against Manchester City and providing an assist in their victory against Spurs. Rangnick has admitted that Sancho is starting to play to his full potential.
“Jadon Sancho is now getting closer to the Jadon Sancho I've known from Germany. In the end it's all about confidence. Game time, confidence. Confidence, game time. He was performing at a very high level. The club paid a lot for him and if you pay that amount of money in a transfer fee for a player, he should perform on this kind of level,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.
“At the end, they are all human beings. The mere fact he cost a lot of money does not mean that he is playing at that level to start with. He told me that of course it was a problem for him to get adjusted to the intensity of the league, to the physicality of the league. He has managed to do that. I'm happy to see him play at that kind of level right now,” he added.
