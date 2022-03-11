We have a situation that's really tough but will regroup for next game, admits Jesse Marsch

Leeds appointed American coach Jesse Marsch as their new head coach after Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed from his role after their terrible run of results throughout the campaign. The Peacocks made an exciting re-entry into the Premier League after coming up as a promoted side from the Championship ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The English side established themselves as an exciting side that played high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa as they managed to secure a 9th place finish at the end of the season.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for the English side this season as Leeds are currently only two points above the relegation zone and are on a run of six defeats from six games. Marsch was unable to prevent his side from recording back-to-back losses in his first two games as Villa beat Leeds by a 3-0 margin.

"I'm not afraid of the moment and the situation. In some ways, I like having my back against the wall. This business is not about how good you are when you're good, it's about how good you are when it's really tough. Clearly, we have a situation that is really tough. I'm not going to sleep a lot tonight, I can promise you that,” the American coach told Sky Sports.