Reports | Barcelona plotting summer move for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane
Today at 4:51 PM
According to reports from Goal, Barcelona are considering making a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane and it is understood that the Senegalese attacker is open to making a switch to Spain. The Senegal international’s current deal at the Merseyside club expires in the summer of 2023.
Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of £34 million on a five-year contract. The Senegalese winger has since established himself as one of the most exciting and prolific wingers in the Premier League during his time at the Merseyside club as he has scored 111 goals and registered 45 assists in 252 appearances across all competitions.
The 29-year-old has been instrumental for the Reds in helping them claim their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup. The Liverpool winger who enjoyed his country’s triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations recently is considering his future at Liverpool as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the next campaign.
According to reports from GOAL, Mane is open to leaving the Premier League side if Barcelona makes their interest in him concrete. It is understood that it is a childhood dream of Mane's to represent the La Liga giants and he has informed his agent that he wants the chance to make the dream come to fruition before he ends his playing career.
The Reds have recently signed winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January for a reported fee of £45 million as they set their sights on the future. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is keen on recruiting Mane due to his qualities as they look to reportedly lose Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele at the end of the season. The Premier League side will reportedly hold out for a £60 million asking price for their prized asset.
