It hasn't been my best season but I've learned a lot, proclaims Jadon Sancho

Manchester United finally got their priority target last summer as they recruited long-term target Jadon Sancho in the previous summer from German giants Borussia Dortmund . The English club’s tumultuous form throughout the campaign has hindered his ability to feature consistently for his new side and as a result, Sancho has drifted in and out of the starting lineup.

The Englishman has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford although he has begun to replicate his form from Germany in England over the past few weeks. The 21-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring five goals and registering two assists across all competitions.

The former Dortmund star revealed that he was grateful to the German club for giving him a chance to produce at the highest level and played down suggestions that he paved the way for other youngsters to venture into Europe.

"The club[Dortmund] tried very hard for me. Dortmund gave me this chance and I think I did the job. I wouldn't say that I started a trend like many say. But perhaps other young players from England have since then had more confidence in choosing the club where they want to play,” Sancho told Sky Sports Germany.