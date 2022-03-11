Full credit to team that showed good character under the circumstances, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government on Thursday in their bid to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues. The Russian billionaire who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold and his assets have been frozen.

"I don't think anyone needs this to be more focused or motivated. There are a lot of different situations. Today was another level of distraction and another level of with all that's happening with the sanctions. In the day to day like how we arrive to the game, like everything was organised. The schedule of the day helps you. You go into your routine. I’m happy that they showed again that they love to work hard, hard as a team and are able to produce another win away. It is very good and it helps of course,” Tuchel told reporters after the game.