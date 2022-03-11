Full credit to team that showed good character under the circumstances, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:37 PM
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side showed great character to secure their victory over Norwich City despite testing events off-the-pitch causing considerable stress and scrutiny before the game. The London club ran out 3-1 winners against Norwich in the Premier League on Thursday.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government on Thursday in their bid to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues. The Russian billionaire who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold and his assets have been frozen.
Matters off-the-pitch did not concern the European champions as they secured a 3-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road. Goals courtesy of Trevor Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz secured all three points and ended a turbulent day on a high note.
Tuchel was quick to praise his side for the way they produced a great performance in testing circumstances. The former Dortmund manager also provided an insight into how his team’s meticulous routine helped cope with the pressure.
"I don't think anyone needs this to be more focused or motivated. There are a lot of different situations. Today was another level of distraction and another level of with all that's happening with the sanctions. In the day to day like how we arrive to the game, like everything was organised. The schedule of the day helps you. You go into your routine. I’m happy that they showed again that they love to work hard, hard as a team and are able to produce another win away. It is very good and it helps of course,” Tuchel told reporters after the game.
"Full credit, the team showed very good character and we can be proud that they produced performances like this under the circumstances. It tells us we are right to trust them, that the attitude is right, and the culture of the club is right,” he added.
