Without Lionel Messi, we would still have won but not as much, proclaims Pep Guardiola

While Pep Guardiola is currently at Manchester City and Lionel Messi is at Paris Saint-Germain, the duo spent four absolutely fantastic seasons together at Barcelona. So much so, that Guardiola’s time at Barcelona will see him go down as one of the best managers in football history while the team is also considered to be one of the best ever. Because, during his tenure at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard won every trophy available including two Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles.