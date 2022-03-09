That was statement win as I think we showed a different side of ourselves, proclaims Manuel Neuer

While Bayern Munich did finish as the 2020/21 Bundesliga champions and lost just four league games in the process, the German giants crashed out of the Champions League. Their loss to PSG in the quarter-finals was far from humiliating but it saw the Ligue 1 giants take advantage of a few defensive flaws in the team. That has been the case largely this season as Bayern’s back-line has come under scrutiny this season for their struggles to keep the ball out of the net.