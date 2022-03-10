Reports | PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo found banging on referee's door post loss to Real Madrid
Today at 6:26 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo forced the security staff to calm them down after they were found banging on the referee’s door. This comes after Real Madrid produced an incredible comeback to knock PSG out of the Champions League.
Despite walking into the second-leg with a 1-0 lead, many expected Real Madrid to improve their lackluster and poor first-leg performance to turn the tide in the second-leg. However, Kylian Mbappe had other ideas as PSG swept the Los Blancos aside in the first-half of the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. But things changed in the second half as Karim Benzema stepped up and turned the game around himself.
A sensational hattrick inside twenty minutes, including two goals within two minutes of each other, saw Real Madrid suddenly take a 3-2 lead on aggregate. But while there was more than enough time left for PSG to make something happen, the Parisians struggled and were eventually knocked out. That didn’t go down well with anyone as ESPN has reported that both Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were screaming and shouting as they searched for the referee’s dressing room.
The report has indicated that things became so bad that security staff was forced to intervene as the duo were found banging on the door of the referee’s room. ESPN further reported that the two men were eventually placated and led away by security while Mauricio Pochettino, during his post-match interview, also hit out at the referee for not pulling play back after it looked like Benzema fouled Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up to Real Madrid’s first goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Nasser Al Khelafi
- Leonardo
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Uefa Champions League
- Ligue 1
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.