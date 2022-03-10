Not lot of scenarios where I imagine I leave Southampton, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl
Today at 4:40 PM
In light of rumours linking him to the Manchester United job, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that he is happy at the club and doesn’t imagine leaving any-time soon. The Austrian has enjoyed an up and down time since arriving at St Mary’s but has won the fans over.
While there were questions and trepiditions when Ralph Hasenhuttl first arrived in England, the Austrian has since turned Southampton around despite operating on a shoe-string budget. But there have been moments where the Saints’ wondered whether they made the right decision or not although in the end, so far, Hasenhuttl has always turned the ship around. That combined with his managerial talents and his ability to improve a team has seen the Austrian linked with several jobs.
That includes Manchester United as recent reports have indicated that Hasenhuttl is at the top of the list to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Not only that, the presence of Ralf Rangnick has kept the speculation running as the Southampton boss previously worked alongside the current United interim coach. But Hasenhuttl admitted that he will listen to his gut if an offer does come along although he doesn’t imagine there will be many scenarios that force him to leave Southampton.
"When this question comes up, I will listen to my stomach and say, 'what is for the best? I can guarantee that in the past that has never proved me wrong and was always the right decision. There are not a lot of scenarios where I can imagine I go from here,” Hasenhuttl said, reported Sky Sports.
"I have here everything I need as a manager. I have a fantastic team to work with, an unbelievably good atmosphere in the club, and everybody is backing and supporting me. To enjoy it when things are coming together and everything is working fine is the best position to be in as a manager.
"Me and my wife love it here. We love the people, they are so nice and friendly. Everywhere I go, even when we did not have good games, they are unbelievable. I cannot imagine having a better job."
