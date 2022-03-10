Great players win tournaments and Kylian Mbappe is at that level now, claims Gary Neville
Today at 4:26 PM
Gary Neville believes that Kylian Mbappe is already a great player but for him to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he needs to win the Champions League and another World Cup. The Frenchman already won the 2018 World Cup with France but is yet to lift a Champions League crown.
Over the last two decades, few players on the planet have manged to become as consistent and prolific as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, over the last five odd years, the duo have started declining slowly but steadily with that now every evident in both players. But as their time comes to an end, it has many wondering who will replace the two superstars as the best that football has to provide.
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been two names that many have thrown into the mix alongside Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and a few others as well. However, Gary Neville believes that Mbappe is already at an elite level although admitted that if he wants to succeed Messi and Ronaldo, then he needs to win another World Cup and a Champions League crown. He also added that the Frenchman’s ability to be a game-changer and single-handedly win games is a sign of just how good he is right now.
"In terms of excitement, in terms of thrill, in terms of speed, Mbappe is absolutely sensational. He reminds me of Thierry Henry, but he's also got a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo in him - he is ruthless. He needs to win the Champions League with PSG this season, that would be the ultimate thing for him," Neville told Sky Sports.
“The Champions League, and another World Cup, would be the crowning glory for Mbappe to succeed Ronaldo and Messi. I'm not saying he needs to win those trophies to become the best player in the world, but it cements your position if you play for the teams that win either of those trophies. For Mbappe, he knows silverware and honours go with that greatness.
"Mbappe's last-minute goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League was absolutely sensational. The great players win tournaments, they win big competitions, they are influential in big competitions. Mbappe is at that level now,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Ligue 1
- Champions League
- Paris Saint Germain
- France Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.