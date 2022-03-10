Great players win tournaments and Kylian Mbappe is at that level now, claims Gary Neville

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been two names that many have thrown into the mix alongside Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and a few others as well. However, Gary Neville believes that Mbappe is already at an elite level although admitted that if he wants to succeed Messi and Ronaldo, then he needs to win another World Cup and a Champions League crown. He also added that the Frenchman’s ability to be a game-changer and single-handedly win games is a sign of just how good he is right now.