Chelsea release statement after UK Government sanction owner Roman Abramovich
Today at 8:26 PM
In light of the UK government imposing sanctions on Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have released a statement and have confirmed that they are looking to talk to the government in order to let the club function normally. This comes because of Abramovich’s ties to Russia and president Vladimir Putin.
With Roman Abramovich confirming, a little over a week ago, that he wanted to sell Chelsea, it saw an outpour of emotions from the Chelsea faithful towards their owner. However, the Blues and their players have been placed into a state of limbo now after the UK government confirmed, earlier on Thursday, that they have imposed sanctions on Abramovich which means that any sale of the club has been placed on hold. It has reportedly shaken the players with many now worried about their futures and the direction of the club.
Not only that, the UK Government have imposed strict financial restrictions onto the club which includes not signing new players, handing out new contracts and a few other restrictions. But Chelsea has been allowed to operate normally which means that they will play out their games and that has been confirmed via a statement from the club. However, it also revealed that the Blues are going to have a conversation with the Government in order to amend the license to “allow the club to operate as normal as possible”.
“Chelsea Football Club has been advised that its owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government. By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.
“The Club will update further when it is appropriate to do so.”
Statement from Chelsea Football Club.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2022
