Mexico's World Cup involvement was at risk but believe we can continue, reveals Mikel Arriola
Today at 8:40 PM
Liga MX president Mikel Arriola has admitted that Mexico’s rights to host the 2026 World Cup were at risk after fan violence during a game between Queretaro and Atlas. The riots began in the stands over the weekend and the game had to be abandoned after just 63 minutes, with 14 people arrested.
While normal league football across Europe went along without any major incident, the same couldn’t be said about the Liga MX. In the Mexican top tier, a game between Queretaro and Atlas turned ugly just after 63 minutes with the game abandoned after a riot broke out in the stands. Things escalated between the two sets of fans and it spilled onto the pitch as well as into the player’s tunnel.
So much so, that 26 people were injured while the police reportedly made 14 arrests in the aftermath and the remaining matchday nine fixtures were cancelled as well. However, it could have been much worse as Mikel Arriola has revealed that Mexico’s hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup was at risk but he believes that the situation has been resolved now. The Liga MX president also admitted that after the FMF and the Liga MX announced their bans and fines, that FIFA will be happy with the way things were handled.
"It [the involvement in the 2026 World Cup hosting] was at risk if Mexico didn't resolve and didn't show a capacity of resolving our own industry's problems. Because if not, they (CONCACAF, FIFA) would have imposed the solutions on us," Arriola told ESPN.
“Yes, it (Mexico's World Cup involvement) was at risk, but I think after [Tuesday's] assembly and having informed FIFA of our decisions, I believe we can continue very forcefully going forward.”
