Mexico's World Cup involvement was at risk but believe we can continue, reveals Mikel Arriola

So much so, that 26 people were injured while the police reportedly made 14 arrests in the aftermath and the remaining matchday nine fixtures were cancelled as well. However, it could have been much worse as Mikel Arriola has revealed that Mexico’s hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup was at risk but he believes that the situation has been resolved now. The Liga MX president also admitted that after the FMF and the Liga MX announced their bans and fines, that FIFA will be happy with the way things were handled.