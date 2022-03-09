Doesn’t make sense to make any decisions now on Philippe Coutinho, claims Steven Gerrard
Today at 9:01 PM
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that no decision has been made as to whether the club will permanently sign Philippe Coutinho or not. The Brazilian has made an instant impact since his move to Villa Park in January, with six goal contributions in just seven league appearances for them.
After a failed spell at Barcelona, few expected Philippe Coutinho to do any well at Aston Villa although many were shocked that the Brazilian would actually sign for Steven Gerrard’s side. But while Villa pulled off a huge coup, the lingering question was whether Coutinho could still perform at the highest level but so far the Brazilian has answered his critics. Six goal contributions, including three goals, in only seven league appearances has seen the 29-year-old make an instant impact.
So much so, that reports have indicated that Villa are considering activating the £40 million release clause they have to make the move permanent. This comes just days after Steven Gerrard admitted that the club needs to make the Brazilian’s move permanent although the Villa boss has now revealed that they haven’t made a decision yet. Gerrard also admitted that Coutinho is a world-class talent and right now his job is to keep him healthy and enjoy the football he is producing.
"When he's comfortable, he's happy and he's enjoying his football we all know we're dealing with a world-class talent. For me, it doesn't make sense to make any decisions now or say anything else on this, we just need to keep enjoying him and keep him healthy from now until the end of the season," Gerrard said, reported Sky Sports.
