We want to play with great players and Kylian Mbappe is one of those, proclaims Luka Modric
Today at 9:51 PM
Real Madrid star Luka Modric has admitted that the Los Blancos want great players at the club which is what Kylian Mbappe is and he would love to play with the Frenchman. The 24-year-old has less than five months left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away.
While Real Madrid made three bids for Kylian Mbappe last summer, Paris Saint-Germain rejected all three including a reported £220 million offer for the forward. However, over the last six months, the Frenchman has thrived for the Ligue 1 giants but has yet to sign a new contract. It means that Mbappe has less than six months left on his current deal and is reportedly looking to leave the club.
But while there are conflicting reports about Mbappe’s future, Real Madrid are still reportedly keen on signing the 24-year-old although no move has materialized. So much so, that Luka Modric has praised the Frenchman as he believes that the club want “great players” which is exactly what Mbappe is. The Croatian also added that he would like to play alongside the forward and revealed that every club on the planet wants the forward.
“We want to play with great players, Kylian is one of those. Of course, I'd like to play with him, let's see. It's difficult to talk about other players, clubs get angry, can interpret it badly, but I don’t think a player exists that doesn’t want him on their team," Modric said, reported Goal.
