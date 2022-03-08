Sunil Chhetri out of friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus due to injury

Chhetri has been at Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League since November of last year (ISL). In the ISL 2021-22, the talismanic Indian football captain had a rough season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. BFC failed to make it to the ISL semi-finals.

“I was really looking forward to the two friendlies… and it's a shame I'll be missing out,” Sunil Chhetri said. “It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the preparatory camp in May.

“The potential this squad possesses is immense, and a lot of the lads are riding high on confidence on the back of good performances in the league season. I'm certain we'll put out best foot forward. I'm wishing the team all the luck,” Chhetri added.

Sunil Chhetri is India's all-time leading goal scorer with 80 international goals. In addition, due to his rehab, winger Ashique Kuruniyan will not be attending the preparation camp. The players, along with head coach Igor Stimac and the rest of the staff, will arrive in Pune on March 10 for the camp, which will begin the following day. Players from the ISL semi-finalist clubs will attend the camp as soon as their club duties are completed.