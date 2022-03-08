Reports | Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine postponed
Today at 9:57 PM
According to the Guardian, Scotland’s 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed from its original March 24th date with FIFA set to confirm the news. The decision was reportedly made after Ukraine requested the world football’s governing body to postpone the game.
With Russia invasion of Ukraine, it has seen the world turned topsy-turvy but the larger concern has been for Ukraine and the way the country is dealing. However, while the bigger concern is for the people of Ukraine, they reportedly filed and made a request with FIFA to postpone their game against Scotland. The Blue and Yellow face Scotland in the 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final and were supposed to do so on the 24th of March at Hampden Park.
However, the Guardian has reported that the game will now be postponed to somewhere around June and FIFA are set to confirm the same soon. The report has indicated that the Scottish Football Association have been in regular contact with UEFA and FIFA over the same ever since Russia invasion of Ukraine to discuss the game. But that would mean moving the play-off final which was set to be held on the 29th of March, where the winner would play either Wales or Austria.
However, FIFA are reportedly fine with that decision and are open to moving the game because of the current situation in Ukraine. But while no official decision has been made yet, the Guardian has reported that FIFA will confirm the news soon and announce a new date for the fixture.
