Reports | Marcus Rashford set to miss out on England’s squad for March international break
Today at 9:55 PM
According to ESPN, England boss Gareth Southgate is set to drop Marcus Rashford from the Three Lions’ squad for the March international break with the forward struggling for form. The 24-year-old hasn’t played for his country since Euro 2020 because of his shoulder surgery after the tournament.
Over the last few years, few players have been as impressive as Marcus Rashford with the forward consistently finding his footing for both club and country. But the 24-year-old has struggled this season especially after a shoulder surgery ruled him out of action until October. While it has been just over five months since then, Rashford is yet to find his groove with him scoring just four league goals so far.
That combined with the impressive form of a few other players has seen the forward dropped with him starting just two of United’s last eleven games. Not only that, ESPN has reported that Rashford will be dropped by Gareth Southgate for the March international break because of several in-form English players thriving across Europe. The report has indicated that this could also be a bigger problem as Rashford could struggle to make England’s 2022 World Cup squad next season.
The December tournament is just under a year away but at the same-time, the forward’s slump and the fact that Ralf Rangnick has dropped him has hurt his chances. Not only that, the emergence of Jarrod Bowen alongside Bukayo Saka’s form and Jadon Sancho finding his feet at Old Trafford could see the trio make the cut for the upcoming March international break.
