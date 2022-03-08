Reports | Kylian Mbappe doubt to feature against Real Madrid after training injury

Few players have thrived and played at their very highest level as consistently as Kylian Mbappe has managed with the forward doing exceptionally well for Paris Saint-Germain. However, the club’s lack of Champions League trophies and links to Real Madrid haven’t done the forward any good as he has less than five months left on his current deal. But with any talks of his future pushed to the end of the season, the 24-year-old has thrived this term, netting 24 goals in 34 appearances.