Reports | Kylian Mbappe doubt to feature against Real Madrid after training injury
Today at 1:52 PM
According to Goal, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for their second leg Round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid after a training injury. The Frenchman scored the only goal of the first-leg and has been in scintillating form this term, with 41 goal contributions.
Few players have thrived and played at their very highest level as consistently as Kylian Mbappe has managed with the forward doing exceptionally well for Paris Saint-Germain. However, the club’s lack of Champions League trophies and links to Real Madrid haven’t done the forward any good as he has less than five months left on his current deal. But with any talks of his future pushed to the end of the season, the 24-year-old has thrived this term, netting 24 goals in 34 appearances.
Not only that, Mbappe has also produced 17 assists across all competitions which makes him one of the most lethal players this season. However, ahead of PSG’s Paris Saint Germain's Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid, Goal has reported that Mbappe is a doubt for the fixture. The report has revealed that the forward has suffered an injury during training and is currently undergoing medical exams to asses the damage.
The 24-year-old scored the only goal in the first leg mere seconds before the full-time whistle and was a thorn in the Los Blancos’ back all night. However, the report has revealed that the injury does have manager Mauricio Pochettino concerned as he believes that Mbappe may not be able to shake off the knock and start against Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the mid-week fixture.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kylian Mbappe
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Champions League
- Ligue 1
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.