Harry Kane is the best No 9 in the world and he needs to leave Spurs, admits Teddy Sheringham
Today at 5:47 PM
Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has proclaimed that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world at the moment and insists that the England captain should leave Spurs to challenge and claim silverware. Manchester City was linked with a move for Kane in the previous summer.
Harry Kane made his breakthrough into the Spurs senior team at the end of the 2013-14 season and has since cemented his status as one of the best strikers in the world. The England international has made 374 appearances for the North London club while scoring 241 goals and providing 53 assists across all competitions.
The 28-year-old was the subject of intense transfer speculation in the previous summer as he made his desire of leaving Tottenham known to media and supporters alike. The reigning Premier League champions were credited with an interest in Kane and were seen as the frontrunners to seal his signature.
Spurs set a €160 million price tag to ward off interest and City were unable to successfully negotiate a deal for the lethal striker. Kane started the season in terrible fashion but has since found his scoring form in recent weeks with his latest coming in his side’s 5-0 demolition of Everton on Monday. Former Spurs striker Sheringham has urged Kane to move on to greener pastures in a quest to claim trophies before the end of his playing career.
"He's coming to another crossroads in his career of, 'What do I do? Do I stay at a club which might challenge or do I go somewhere that I know they're going to challenge? If I was advising him - you want to play at the top level. If you want to do that he needs to leave,” Sheringham told Monday Night Football.
"He is the best No 9 in the world for me. He has been for the last four or five years, he's proving it year in and year out. It's great to get there, but staying at the top and still convincing people he is the best - that's why he is the best," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.