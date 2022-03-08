Fundamentally, this group of players and Everton are so weak now, asserts Jamie Carragher
Today at 9:53 PM
Football expert Jamie Carragher believes that Everton’s current squad are very weak and that the Toffees posses a Championship level back-four which is not sustainable for them. The Toffees currently sit only one point above the relegation zone and suffered a 5-0 defeat by Tottenham.
With Newcastle United completely transforming their outcome ever since Eddie Howe and their new owners stepped in, it has seen the battle against relegation heat up. So much so that Brentford, Leeds United and Everton have all been dragged into the quagmire with the Toffees currently sitting only one point above the relegation zone. That combined with a humiliating 5-0 loss to Tottenham has more than a few fans and critics alike worried about the Goodison Park side.
They were last relegated in 1951 but with Burnley improving their form and with Watford showing some kind of steel under Roy Hodgson, there is a genuine worry about Everton. But Jamie Carragher believes that Everton don’t have the stomach or the team to survive a relegation scrap as their back-four is at a “championship level”. He also added that the Toffees need to find more “athleticism” as this “group of players and this club is so weak now”.
"When you see a team who are the worst in the league away from home, the first thing that comes to mind is that they're weak or they're soft. That can never be Everton - it can't. If Everton aren't going to be good enough, it can be quality and they're not. That back four is miles away, it's Championship level,” Carragher said, reported Sky Sports.
"But for Everton not to be physical, aggressive and making it tough - that's what Everton have always been, even when they've not been at their best. Fundamentally, this group of players and this club is so weak now.
"The lack of athleticism in that Everton team is frightening. When you look at the midfield, Allan can't run. (Donny) Van de Beek can't run. None of the back four can run. Harry Kane was running past Michael Keane for one of the goals. They're weak physically and it's a massive problem for them going forward."
