Fundamentally, this group of players and Everton are so weak now, asserts Jamie Carragher

With Newcastle United completely transforming their outcome ever since Eddie Howe and their new owners stepped in, it has seen the battle against relegation heat up. So much so that Brentford, Leeds United and Everton have all been dragged into the quagmire with the Toffees currently sitting only one point above the relegation zone. That combined with a humiliating 5-0 loss to Tottenham has more than a few fans and critics alike worried about the Goodison Park side.