Didn’t want to let Lionel Messi leave but that was our situation, claims Joan Laporta

After Lionel Messi submitted a transfer request in the summer of 2020, many expected him to leave but the forward took a U-turn and spent one more year at Barcelona. However, while the Argentine and the La Liga giants came to an agreement over a new contract, the club couldn’t financially afford the Argentine which saw him leave. However, while Messi has now adjusted to a life at PSG and in Paris but even then, questions have been asked about whether Barcelona could have done more.