Becoming stronger in many aspects and will want to be involved in top-four race, proclaims Antonio Conte
Today at 6:26 PM
Antonio Conte has revealed that his expectations have become higher and his side can find their way into a top-four spot after suggesting last month that his side would not be able to secure a Champions League qualifying finish. Tottenham ran riot as they beat Everton 5-0 on Monday.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte was undefeated in his first nine league games as Tottenham looked to overturn their dismal form at the start of the campaign as they looked to cruise their way to a top-four spot at the end of the season. Optimism from supporters took a downturn in recent weeks as the London club sank to their third successive Premier League defeat courtesy of their loss to Wolves in February.
The Premier League side overturned their form in their last four league matches as they secured victories over the likes of Manchester City, Leeds, and Everton. Tottenham looked to reignite the top-four race with a dominating display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday courtesy of goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Sergio Reguilon, and a Michael Keane own goal.
Spurs manager Conte admitted that his side’s ambitions have grown as they look to secure entry into the Champions League for next season.
"A top-four race for sure and we want to be involved - we're becoming stronger in many aspects. We have to take the responsibility now. We have to fight to reach the best possible position and to fight for a place in the Champions League,” Conte told BBC Sport.
“For sure it won't be easy. We need to have ambition and I think we can do this, I think we're ready to do this. Since my arrival in Tottenham I didn't know if it could be realistic but now after months of hard work I think the two [new] players [Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur] complete our squad,” he added.
