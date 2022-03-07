We have a long way to go to close the gap with Manchester City, claims Ralf Rangnick

Manchester City hosted Manchester United in Premier League action at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they looked to restore their six-point advantage over Liverpool, who has a game in hand in the heated title race.

The reigning Premier League champions started the game brightly as Kevin De Bruyne calmly slotted the ball past David De Gea in the 5th minute. Jadon Sancho scored a stunning goal by curling a shot inside Ederson's far post to draw United level in the 22nd minute. The home side quickly retook the lead when De Bruyne scored his second goal following mayhem inside the United box.

The Belgian playmaker then turned provider after picking out Riyad Mahrez from a corner kick which was smashed home by the Belgian with a beautiful first-time shot in the 68th minute. Mahrez scored his second in second-half stoppage time with a goal that was initially flagged as offside but was then later overturned after a VAR review. United boss Rangnick proclaimed that United have a long way to go to close the gap between their rivals.

"I think we played a good, if not decent first half. We were competitive. Difficult to concede an early goal. We came back, scored a brilliant goal ourselves then conceded another on the counter. It was a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the world. It is a difficult game that shows we have a long way to go to close that gap,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.