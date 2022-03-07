Reports | Marcus Rashford considering future at Manchester United after lack of game-time

So much so that the Guardian has reported the forward is considering his future at Manchester United because of the lack of game-time he has gotten since Rangnick has arrived. The forward did start the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as well as FA Cup ties but is still unhappy at the game-time as he expects to be playing more. The report has further indicated that Rashford is worried about his future as he has less than eighteen months left on his current contract as United are struggling to find their next manager.