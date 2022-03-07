Reports | Marcus Rashford considering future at Manchester United after lack of game-time
Today at 8:14 PM
According to the Guardian, Marcus Rashford is unhappy at the lack of game-time he is getting at Manchester United and is considering leaving. The 24-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current contract and reports have indicated that negotiations are yet to begin over a new deal.
After his shoulder surgery at the start of the season, Marcus Rashford struggled to find his footing this season with the forward netting just five goals so far. However, ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Ralf Rangnick was appointed as his replacement, the 24-year-old has struggled to consistently play for the club. While he has missed only three league games, Rashford hasn’t started as much as he reportedly wants to.
So much so that the Guardian has reported the forward is considering his future at Manchester United because of the lack of game-time he has gotten since Rangnick has arrived. The forward did start the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as well as FA Cup ties but is still unhappy at the game-time as he expects to be playing more. The report has further indicated that Rashford is worried about his future as he has less than eighteen months left on his current contract as United are struggling to find their next manager.
That has reportedly concerned Rashford as he doesn’t know what future holds for him especially under the next manager which is why the forward is contemplating his time at the club. However, the Guardian has further revealed that United won’t accept any transfer request from the 24-year-old as they believe he is their most valuable asset and one of their best players.
