Manchester United's response to going 3-1 down was embarrassing, asserts Gary Neville
Today at 8:29 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the club’s performance against Manchester City in the derby and believes that they threw in the towel after going 3-1 down. The Red Devils were outplayed by the Cityzens as they restored their six point lead at the top with a 4-1 win.
With more than a few Liverpool fans supporting Manchester United in the derby against Manchester City, the Reds faithful were left upset after City walked out as 4-1 winners on the night. Pep Guardiola’s side completely outplayed their visitors off the field despite Jadon Sancho equalising after Kevin De Bruyne’s early goal. But the Belgian’s second alongside Riyad Mahrez’s brace meant that the result was never in doubt.
It also meant that City restored their lead over Liverpool, and at the top, to six points but the loss saw many criticize Manchester United. Amongst those many was Gary Neville as the former United defender chastised his former side and admitted that their response to going 3-1 down “was embarrassing”. Not only that, Neville hit out at the effort and intensity that the Red Devils put in.
"Manchester United's response to going 3-1 down has been embarrassing. Ninety-two per cent possession for City? They have given up. They are walking around the pitch. It's nowhere near good enough. There can be no complaints. City have been absolutely outstanding. But as a Manchester United fan, it's embarrassing," Neville said, reported Sky Sports.
"City played brilliantly in the second half. But the effort and intensity from United in the last 20 minutes was non-existent. The scoreline isn't the problem. It's the response to going 3-1 down that's the problem. They have thrown the towel in. At the end of the game, Manchester United finished like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes,” he added.
