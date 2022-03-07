Know my reasons why I came back and money wasn't one of them, proclaims Kieran Trippier
Today at 8:42 PM
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has hit out at his critics and asserted that he didn’t come back to England for the money but instead because he wanted to come back. The former Tottenham full-back signed for the Magpies in a £12 million move from Atletico Madrid during the winter window.
After months of speculation, Newcastle United eventually made their interest in Kieran Trippier clear and signed the full-back in their first move as soon as the January transfer window opened. The former Tottenham full-back signed in a deal worth around £12 million and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Magpies. However, the deal also reportedly included a lofty pay-check for the 31-year-old which has seen a few critics hit out at Trippier.
But that hasn’t stopped the full-back from performing with him one of the key reasons why Newcastle found their form before breaking his foot. Yet, in an interview, Trippier denied that he only moved to St James’ Park because of the money and instead admitted that he has his reasons and was always very excited to come back to England. He also added that he did move back for his family as well as the project that Newcastle have built.
"It didn't annoy me. For me, it doesn't bother me. I know my reasons why I came back and money wasn't one of them. If it was, I would have stayed in Madrid. I didn't really think of that. I was just excited about the whole thing, coming back to England and playing in the Premier League," Trippier said on the True Geordie podcast.
"I know my reasons why I came back, to live in the north and for my family, and of course for the project as well. I spoke to the managers, the owners about the direction they want the club to go in. It's exciting, and for me it was a no-brainer to come back to England."
