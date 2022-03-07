It's very good moment for Kai Havertz and it's on him to keep it going, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Kai Havertz signed for Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of £62 million, which could rise to £71 million with add-ons, making him Chelsea's second-most expensive signing after Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The German midfielder has failed to cement a regular spot in the starting lineup for the London club although he has showcased his abilities in patches across his two years in England. Havertz has made 77 appearances for the Blues while scoring seven goals and providing 46 assists across all competitions.

The former Leverkusen star has helped the English giants claim a UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and a Champions League title in which he scored the decisive goal in the finals of the competition. Havertz has displaced Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks with the German international starting four of the Blues' past five matches and Chelsea boss Tuchel explained that the German's unique abilities are the reason why.

“Of course [it's hard to leave out Havertz]. He gives a lot of intensity and he’s involved in goals. He scored again, so it’s a very good moment and it’s on him to keep going. This is how it is. What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances,” Tuchel told GOAL.