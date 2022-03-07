ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC play out 4-4 draw

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC played one of the best games of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season with a crazy scoreline of 4-4 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday. This was the last game of the league season for both sides and they certainly played like it.

Jorge Diaz (10’,25’) scored two goals for Ivan Vukomanovic’s side in the first half but, second-half goals by super-sub Airam Cabrera (49’, 63’, 82’) and Aiban Dohling (79’) put FC Goa into a two-goal lead with minutes left in the game. However, late goals by Vincy Baretto (88’) and Alvaro Vazquez (90’) helped Kelara Blasters FC complete an incredible comeback in the dying embers of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC started off the match on the front foot. They scored their first goal of the game in the 10th minute. Diaz slotted the ball into the back of the net after a low cross by Sahal Samad.

Just minutes later, Hritik Tiwari brought down Chencho Gyeltshen inside the box and gave away a penalty. It was expertly finished off by Diaz to score his second of the game. Vukomanovic’s side completely dominated the first half and started to cool down in their intensity as the first half progressed.

The first half ended with FC Goa unable to have a single shot on target even though they had 60% of the possession. However, the Gaurs began the second half in marauding style. In the 49th minute, Cabrera put the ball into the goal following a great pass by Edu Bedia and reduced their deficit.

At the other end, Sahal Samad tried to score with an audacious volley but his shot went over the crossbar. Diaz then had an opportunity to score his third of the game, but he was unable to get on the end of a delicious pass. In the 63rd minute of the game, Cabrera converted a penalty and equalised the score. Cabrera had a chance to put FCG into the lead, after some great dribbling by Makan Chothe but he was not able to convert the chance.

In the 79th minute, Dohling got the ball on the left flank and slotted the ball into the back of the net to put FC Goa into the lead. Cabrera got his hat trick from the bench. Devendra Murgaonkar put in a low cross to Cabrera who finished it off to double the lead. In the 88th minute, Vincy Baretto scored another goal for KBFC and just two minutes later, Alvaro Vazquez drilled the ball into the bottom corner to complete a memorable comeback.

That brought an end to an incredible game that saw eight goals. Both sides will be disappointed that they each gave up two-goal leads. This eventful draw means that Kerala Blasters FC end the season in fourth place with 34 points and FC Goa finishes ninth in the Hero ISL table with 19 points.