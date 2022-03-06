Reports | Juventus eyeing move for Cagliari full-back Raoul Bellanova next summer
Today at 4:45 PM
According to Goal, Juventus are looking into a move for Cagliari full-back Raoul Bellanova next summer with the Old Lady keen on improving their squad ahead of a title push next term. The 21-year-old has thrived for the Serie A side this season, with him on loan from Bordeaux for the 2021/22 season.
While Raoul Bellanova signed for Bordeaux in the winter of 2019, the now 21-year-old has spent more time in Italy than in France. The full-back has spent several seasons on loan within the Serie A and Serie B including spells with Milan’s U19 squad, Atalanta, Pescara and now Cagliari. However, it’s only with Cagliari that Bellanova has found his footing with him making 21 appearances for the club so far this season.
The Serie A club are expected to make the move permanent at the end of the 2021/22 season and Goal has reported that once that happens, Juventus will make their move. The Old Lady have been impressed with the full-back’s performances over the last few months and believe that the 21-year-old would be the perfect addition to their squad. The report has indicated that the Serie A giants are willing to pay just under €10 million for Bellanova when they do make a move next summer.
The 21-year-old is reportedly keen on staying in Italy as while Bordeaux did sign him in January 2019, he has made only one appearance for the club which was his debut in the 2019/20 season. Goal has further reported that Cagliari are willing to part with the full-back, once they make the move permanent, but only under the right conditions as they believe they can get a higher fee.
