Obvious Erik ten Hag one of top coaches in Europe but there are few others, claims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 4:34 PM
Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has praised Erik ten Hag and admitted that the Ajax coach is one of the top head coaches in the world but also added that there are others. The Ajax head coach has been heavily linked as the next permanent United manager alongside a few others.
Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, Manchester United have been looking for his replacement although so far the club are yet to appoint a permanent option. Instead, the Red Devils handed Ralf Rangnick the reigns for the remainder of the 2021/22 term but only on an interim basis. The German has, however, improved the team and it has seen United move back into the race for a top four spot but there are still questions about their next permanent manager.
Amongst the reported replacements, Erik ten Hag is reportedly at the head of the shortlist alongside Mauricio Pochettino with the Ajax coach keen on a new challenge. However, while nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Ralf Rangnick praised Ten Hag and admitted that he considers the Ajax coach to be “of the top coaches in Europe”. Not only that, the German added that there are a few others top coaches in the world but revealed that no talks have taken place over a new manager yet.
"I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there. I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others. We've not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we've not spoken about him,” Rangnick said, reported Goal.
"So far, we've not spoken about that. Not with [football director] John Murtough or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here. I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that so it's all I can tell you."
- Erik Ten Hag
- Ralf Rangnick
- Mauricio Pochettino
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Afc Ajax
- Manchester United
